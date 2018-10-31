On Sept. 27, the Greater Hammond Chamber celebrated a ribbon-cutting and grand opening for Pelican State Credit Union, 1110 SW Railroad Ave., Hammond. Surrounded by team members, friends and members of the Greater Hammond Chamber, Pelican State Credit Union CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad cuts the ribbon. Also pictured are Pelican State Business Development Rep. Kyle Johnson, behind Conrad; Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto, holding bow; Greater Hammond Chamber President and CEO Melissa Bordelon, fifth from left on front row; Roomie the Lion, Petey the Pelican; and 7th Ward Marshal Pat Farris, second from right on front row.