An appreciation for abstract art can be a challenging endeavor for art enthusiasts of all ages but Kellye Ray, youth activities coordinator for the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System, decided children are never too young to learn about this sometimes exotic genre and the result was the recent Art Extravaganza that taught aspiring young artists about the subject.
The Art Extravaganza concentrated on the creations of legendary artists Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Salvador Dali. Ray opened the class with a video presentation that explained the major contributions the three made to the world of art in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.
The presentation included pictures of some of the more famous works created by the trio during the height of their illustrious careers. Ray pointed out that abstract art has a message even though at times the person viewing the art might not understand the message being delivered by the artist.
Ray explained how Picasso developed the technique that came to be called “cubism,” the process of breaking down a picture into its central parts and then reconstructing the picture in seemingly odd configurations. Turning to a discussion of Matisse, Ray said he specialized in making collages in his later years.
“Matisse was quoted as saying that he loved to cut out colorful pieces of cardboard and then rearrange the pieces to create a pleasing picture. This is something that you can enjoy doing today,” Ray said.
When she showed Dali’s acclaimed, “The Persistence of Time,” with its sagging and distorted clocks, one of the children piped up and said, “I’ve seen that picture before … it’s very crazy.” The children were then told that Dali’s art came to be known as “surrealism.”
After the introduction, the children gathered around tables and started making their own imitations of the famous art they had seen on the screen. For their Picasso creation, Ray instructed the children to draw an outline of what they thought their face looked like and then to divide the picture down the middle and rearrange the picture is different ways. Each child was given a sheet with noses, eyes, eyebrows, mouths, and hair styles to imitate in the construction of their picture.
“Use your imagination and when you have reassembled the picture, color the different face parts any way you like,” Ray instructed.
The results were many and varied, but the artists learned how cubism became a part of the world of art.
For the Dali creation, the children were asked to draw a bird, but not just any bird. “Let you imagination work … give the bird extra long legs, big eyes, a long beak … use bright colors … make your bird whatever it is you want it to be,” she said.
Perhaps creating the Matisse collage was the easiest for the children. Given colorful sheets of construction paper, scissors and glue sticks, the children quickly began to make their collages.
When each piece of art was finished, the children were given black sheets on which to glue their work.
“Offering children the opportunity to explore different kinds of art is just one of the things that we try to do at the library. I decided to offer the Art Extravaganza at this branch and later at the South branch so that children could learn something more about art than just trying to draw conventional pictures. I think the children enjoy playing with different creative ideas when given the chance,’ Ray said.
Commenting on the art the group was trying to create, one of the children, Macy Yudiche suddenly declared, “one good thing about this, you don’t have to be perfect … anything goes.” Her spontaneous observation drew laughs from the adults who were in the room with the children.
Assisting Ray with the program were Ashley Galvez and Madison Johns, members of the Beta Club at Albany High School. The two were volunteering to help with the program to earn service hours required by the Beta Club. Both said they enjoyed the experience.
Johns observed, “it was fund to work with the children and I learned something about abstract art in the process.”