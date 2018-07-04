Leadership Class accepting applications
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for Leadership Livingston Class of 2019.
“We encourage everyone who is considering this program to apply. Various backgrounds and interests in the community are accepted for the program. The program is designed to include a diverse pool of applicants and participants," said April Wehrs, Chamber president and program facilitator.
The 10-month program begins with an overnight retreat followed by monthly daylong field trips learning about different aspects of the parish through May. The program is highlighted at a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented.
Aside from hands-on learning experiences, Leadership Livingston also offers participants a chance to make a difference in their community with group projects. In 2018 classmates moved a veterans memorial, raised awareness for foster care and brought a personal finance class to Livingston Parish high schools.
Applications for the program can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website livingstonparishchamber.org or the chamber at (225) 665-8155.
Fair to feature food jobs
The Livingston Parish school system is hiring food service technicians. Visit its Food Service Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 18 at the Doyle High Cafeteria. For information, call (225) 686-4238. To apply, visit lpsb.org/employment.
Fundraiser helps South Walker Elementary
Registration is underway for the No Worries Just Birdies Golf Tournament
This event, spearheaded by Anthony Richard and James Macias, is set for July 23 at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs.
The proceeds will be used for playground equipment repairs and additional equipment for students with special needs at South Walker Elementary School
For information, call (985) 320-3624, (225) 405-2271 or (225) 400-1866.
Open House at COA in Maurepas
The Livingston Council on Aging will host an Open House at the Maurepas meal site from 8 a.m. to 12:30 July 27 at 24259 La. 22, Maurepas. Food, live music, bingo and door prizes will be available. All seniors 60 years and older are welcome to attend
Campaign announcements
The Advocate Livingston-Tangipahoa Community News Section will publish campaign announcements for local elections. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. In addition, please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 2. Email announcements and a photograph to livingston@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For more information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.