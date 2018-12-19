Woodland Park Magnet School students nominated as Wildcat of the Month prove they value education by exhibiting academic responsibility and curiosity, a news release said. They also demonstrate excellent behavior in and out of the classroom. Woodland Park Magnet School’s Wildcats of the Month for November are, from left, bottom row, Derrick Patterson, Jaxx Pham, Jeremiah Atkins, Sklyan Dunnaway, Jazmine Cater, Hayden Ahumada, Anthony Richardson, Brycelyn Young, Caiden Stimage, Grace Thomas and Zoey Brooks; middle row, Jonathan Watkins, Deshaun Swain, Roniah Elzey, Cameron Cousain, Carli Hebert, Latay’Lan Hills, and Ja’kerra Davis; and top row, Principal Reginald Elzy; Kristen Parker, Employee of the Month, Damarien Barnett, Hannah Parker, Jayla Walton, Melinda Blache, Employee of the Month; and Jamie Mixon, lead teacher.