Celebrate Independence Day
WALKER: Walker will celebrate Independence Day on July 3 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. with concessions stands and live music by Clifton Brown and Rusty Bucket and by Overtones Music students and members of the Walker High band. The city’s new playground and the new Our Lady of the Lake Health System sponsored exercise station will be open. Fireworks will be after dark.
People should bring folding chairs, blankets and picnic lunches. Free face painting will be done by Walker Baptist Church.
LIVINGSTON: Livingston will host its annual Fourth of July celebration beginning at 4 p.m. July 3 at a new location at Sartwell Memorial Park, 29405 S. Range Road, in Livingston. Food, music by Bayou Honey and games are on the schedule, with fireworks at dark. If it rains, the fireworks are still planned.
LIBRARY: All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed July 4 for Independence Day and will reopen for regular business hours the next day.
Library events
Registration is required for these in-person events: Call the branch or visit www.mylpl.info.
Main Branch in Livingston, (225) 686-4160
Thursday, July 1: 6 p.m. Painting animal portraits, ages 8-11
Thursday, July 8: 5 p.m. Movie: Jungle Book, ages 8-plus
Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130
Thursday: July, 2 p.m. Movie: The Wild Life
Wednesday, July 7: noon, Movie: Duma
Thursday, July 8: 2 p.m. Movie: Duma
Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130
Tuesday, July 6: 5 p.m., Teen Tapestry Weaving, ages 12-18
Thursday, July 8: 2 p.m. Movie Night: Zootopia, ages 8-plus
South Branch
Thursday, July 1: 6 p.m. Felt Woodland Fox, ages 18-plus
Tuesday, July 6: Paint Me in the Desert: Lizard at 10 a.m. for ages 8-12 and at 2 p.m. for ages 13-18
Thursday, July 8: 6 p.m. Macramé Dragonfly Keychain, ages 18-plus
Watson Branch
Thursday, July 8: 5:30 p.m. Movie: Onward, ages 8-plus
GOP women to meet July 7
The Livingston Parish Republican Women meet next at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, in Denham Springs. The featured speaker will be state Rep. Buddy Mincey, who will discuss the accomplishments of this year’s legislative session. The public is welcome.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association show set
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association for the months of July and August. This exhibit will begin July 14 and end Aug. 28. An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. For information, visit www.artslivingston.org.