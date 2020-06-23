The French Settlement High School Class of 2020 graduates at 6:30 p.m. July 2 at the school gym.

The class includes:

Nathan Gabriel Achord

Gannon Lawrence Allison *

Dakota Wayne Avants

Alexis Deshea Avery

Mae Aubrey Babin *

Baylee Elizabeth Balfantz *

Lacey Deshea Barber

Jay Frances Baye

Zane Roger Bennett *

Gabrielle Adira Blanchard *

Kaylee Elizabeth Blount

Patrick Barker Bordelon

Kelly Renea Childers *

Kristal Sinclaire Edwards *

Annabella Frances Folks *

Haylee Mishael Hays #

Malikai Dean Hebert *

Roman Blake Hodges

Gavin Michael Hughes *

Victoria Layne Hutchinson

Jasmine Deshee Jackson

Riley James Keller *

Ruby Rose Landry *

Jonas Amedee LeBourgeois #

Jordan Daniel Levy

Dannah Lynn Martin *

Nalaya Rae Ann Martinez

Alyssa Diane McCrystal *

William John Connor McCullough

Sarah Angelle McLaughlin

Mallory Wade Miller *

Tyler Matthew Mire

Zachary Bryan Moore

Shay Lynn Parker *

Sarah Nicole Petite

Clay Wesley Polk

Brooke Day Price *

Brooklynn Renee Reeves *

Shaillie Alizabeth Riche

Carley Lea Roddy

Chad Wayne Roddy Jr.

Sydney Grace Salassi *

Nicholas William Scardina

Austin Charles Sibley

Laurel Saige Smiley #

Nicholas Gregory Smith *

Katie Alexis Smith #

Serenity Joann Smith #

Caleb Lee Spears

Brooke Amanda Stewart

Morgan Kennedy Thompson

Cameron Joseph Vicknair

Lexus Paige Viger #

Braylen Noelle Watts

Londyn Michelle Wederstrandt *

Abigail Malynne Wheat *

Cedric Jared Witkowski *

* - Summa cum laude 3.75 or above

# - Magna cum laude 3.5 - 3.749

