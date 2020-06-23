The French Settlement High School Class of 2020 graduates at 6:30 p.m. July 2 at the school gym.
The class includes:
Nathan Gabriel Achord
Gannon Lawrence Allison *
Dakota Wayne Avants
Alexis Deshea Avery
Mae Aubrey Babin *
Baylee Elizabeth Balfantz *
Lacey Deshea Barber
Jay Frances Baye
Zane Roger Bennett *
Gabrielle Adira Blanchard *
Kaylee Elizabeth Blount
Patrick Barker Bordelon
Kelly Renea Childers *
Kristal Sinclaire Edwards *
Annabella Frances Folks *
Haylee Mishael Hays #
Malikai Dean Hebert *
Roman Blake Hodges
Gavin Michael Hughes *
Victoria Layne Hutchinson
Jasmine Deshee Jackson
Riley James Keller *
Ruby Rose Landry *
Jonas Amedee LeBourgeois #
Jordan Daniel Levy
Dannah Lynn Martin *
Nalaya Rae Ann Martinez
Alyssa Diane McCrystal *
William John Connor McCullough
Sarah Angelle McLaughlin
Mallory Wade Miller *
Tyler Matthew Mire
Zachary Bryan Moore
Shay Lynn Parker *
Sarah Nicole Petite
Clay Wesley Polk
Brooke Day Price *
Brooklynn Renee Reeves *
Shaillie Alizabeth Riche
Carley Lea Roddy
Chad Wayne Roddy Jr.
Sydney Grace Salassi *
Nicholas William Scardina
Austin Charles Sibley
Laurel Saige Smiley #
Nicholas Gregory Smith *
Katie Alexis Smith #
Serenity Joann Smith #
Caleb Lee Spears
Brooke Amanda Stewart
Morgan Kennedy Thompson
Cameron Joseph Vicknair
Lexus Paige Viger #
Braylen Noelle Watts
Londyn Michelle Wederstrandt *
Abigail Malynne Wheat *
Cedric Jared Witkowski *
* - Summa cum laude 3.75 or above
# - Magna cum laude 3.5 - 3.749