Volunteers with the Assess the Need School Supply Program sorted school supplies and loaded them in the cars and trucks of school officials this year so those supplies could be distributed to students who need assistance at their respective schools.
The supplies were distributed Aug. 9 in anticipation of students being on the campuses Aug. 11-12.
The Assess the Need is a not-for-profit organization that has provided supplies to students in need in Livingston Parish for 21 years.
This year’s program anticipates helping more than 3,000 students with supplies. More than 26,000 students are enrolled in Livingston Parish public schools.
Assess the Need is still accepting donations to pay for the program’s costs and to help meet requests that have arisen since the start of school.
People can give to the program through Venmo and PayPal accounts. Links are available through the assesstheneed.com website and Facebook.
Donations also can be mailed to Assess the Need, P.O. Box 1802, Denham Springs, LA 70727-1802 or dropped off at the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office in the Delmas Taylor Governmental Annex Building at 20400 Government Blvd., Livingston, LA 70754.