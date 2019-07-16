An Eagle Court of Honor was held July 7 at First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs for Sean Elsea, Mason Jochim and Trevor Ray.
The Scouts are members of Scouts BSA Troop 42 of Denham Springs.
Sean Elsea, son of Tim and Marla Elsea, joined Cub Scouts while attending Freshwater Elementary School and had fond memories of the campus garden the students helped maintain.
During the flood in 2016, the school and garden were seriously damaged. When choosing an Eagle project, Sean decided to help the school where his Eagle journey began and met with the principal of Freshwater to create a plan to help with the ongoing revitalization of their garden. After removing a tree and damaged plants and adding new plants, a bench, and learning equipment such as rain gauges, Sean said he hopes future students will build more memories in the garden in the years to come.
Mason Jochim, son of Alan and Michelle Jochim, began Scouting at the age of 6. Over the years, he enjoyed many camping trips and summer camps but most of all helping others.
When thinking about his Eagle project, he knew he wanted to help animals in some way. Through a church contact, he chose Wild Babies Care as the recipient. He worked for many months discussing the needs of the organization, planning and designing his project. The result was a raised shelter and large fenced-in play area for two beavers unable to be released back into the wild. The project was completed with the help of 17 volunteers putting in more than 100 hours.
Trevor Ray, son of Tommy and Wendy Ray, volunteered at an animal shelter throughout middle school with his grandmother. On Saturdays, they would bathe dogs and cats headed to adoption events at Petsmart.
As these experiences fostered his love of animals, he knew he wanted to help the animal shelter for his Eagle project. With the help of his family, the members of Troop 42, and generous donations from Stine Home + Yard, Trevor led the project to build houses for feral cats during the summer of 2018. The final delivery of the cat houses to the Denham Springs Animal Shelter allowed Trevor to give back to the community that gave him so many lovely memories and shaped a part of who he is today.