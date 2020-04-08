While Louisiana continues to shelter at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, members of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community have still found a way to help the community during the crisis, a news release said.
At the end of March, North Oaks Health System sent out a call asking if anyone could sew masks for its doctors and nurses to help their personal protective equipment last longer. The request was relayed to Marie Heck, president of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community.
Heck sent an email to members of the club. Karla VanVranken, Maureen Felder, Kathy Brandon and Marie Heck whipped up 49 masks in a couple of days, the release said. Heck then made arrangements to pick the masks up following the state’s safety protocols, and deliver the first set of masks to the hospital. Members of TVFC are still sewing, as there is still a great need for these masks to help protect health care workers who are on the front lines in the fight against this virus.
While meetings and activities are suspended due to the shelter at home order, Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community will resume its regular activities as soon as it is safe to do so. The club has been serving Tangipahoa Parish since 1936. Email marie_heck@yahoo.com or visit www.tangivfc.com for information.