Officials from the Tangipahoa Parish School System and representatives from Entergy Solutions and Energy Wise joined students, teachers and staff at Ponchatoula Junior High School on April 25 for a learning experience centered on energy efficiency and real-world applications for saving money through reduced electricity use, a press release said.
Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley attended the educational workshop, which is offered to middle school students through the Entergy Solutions School Kit Program and Energy Wise. Entergy Solutions is Entergy Louisiana’s energy efficiency program, and Energy Wise serves as the School Kit Program subcontractor.
The Entergy Solutions School Kit Program works with local schools to enhance energy-efficiency learning with lesson plans focused on sources of energy and electricity, how electricity is created and ways that students can help their families save money by reducing electricity use, the release said. Participating students are given energy-efficiency kits to install in their homes with an adult’s assistance. The Entergy Solutions Energy-Saver Education Kit includes LED light bulbs, water-saving showerheads, water-saving aerators, and a shower flow and faucet meter bag.
“Once these energy-efficient items are installed, students and their families can begin tracking their savings,” said Heather LeBlanc, Entergy Louisiana, Regulatory Affairs. “The kits provide a great way to implement the program’s energy efficiency lessons beyond the classroom and offer families a way to reduce their utility bills.”
The Entergy Solutions School Kit Program is available at no cost to participating schools or students. All middle-school classes at schools served by Entergy Louisiana are eligible to participate. Visit www.entergy-louisiana.com/energy-efficiency-program/school-kit/ to learn more.