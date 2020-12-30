Bridge limit lowered in Walker
Walker has issued a notice that the Carrol Avenue bridge is now limited to 5 tons while the bridge is being repaired. No trucks allowed unless under 5 tons; only light duty trucks and cars may cross.
Music school registration open for new term
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its 2021 session, which begins Jan. 25.
Registration will remain open throughout the semester; however, registrations received after Jan. 18 will incur a $20 late fee.
The 13-week spring semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations — Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker and Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe.
In addition to individual lessons, opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are available upon request, said CMS director Jivka Duke. Students will be able to choose whether their lessons will take place in person, online or a combination. Instructors will continue to adhere to all of the social distancing and sanitizing guidelines the university is undertaking in order to ensure the safest possible environment for students’ music training, Duke said.
The school is offering discounted tuition to students who received reduced or free lunch at their schools during the 2016-2017 academic year.
For information about music programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502, or visit www.southeastern.edu/cms.
Livingston library announces holiday closings
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31, through Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s holiday.