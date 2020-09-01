HAMMOND — Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, a sleek turboprop airplane loaded with 51 dogs, all in individual carriers, slipped into the partly cloudy skies above the Northshore Regional Airport on its way to Rochester Hills, Michigan, where the once unclaimed and unwanted animals on board were destined to find permanent homes far away.
The dogs were brought to the airport by staff members of shelters in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Terrebonne, Jefferson, St. Charles and Orleans parishes. Friday’s dog airlift was the latest in a series of flights sponsored by Wings of Rescue, a national, nonprofit organization funded strictly by donations, that carries animals from parts of the nation where there are an excess of animals ready for adoption to other places where a shortage of adoptable dogs exists.
Charles “Chip” Fitz, director of the Tangipahoa Parish Animal Control program, said Wings of Rescue has been making regular flights from Louisiana airports for quite some time and that flights from the Northshore Regional Airport have become regular occurrences.
“Wings of Rescue is a wonderful organization, and it has proven to be of great assistance to our animal shelter and other shelters in the region," Fritz said. "Since 2016, we have sent more than 300 dogs to other parts of the country where families are looking for dogs to adopt. Recently we shipped dogs to Delaware where they were accepted by the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Working with Wings of Rescue has become one of the best things we do."
A winning program for all
Fritz said the flights and awaiting shelters help area animal shelters to frees up space. "We are in constant need of room for more dogs, and by sending some of our dogs to other states, it keeps the number of animal in our shelter down.”
Fritz said all dogs that are sent to other states have been vaccinated, de-wormed, bathed and made free of fleas and other pests. All dogs are carefully screened before being sent on Wings of Rescue flights and almost all of the animals have been selected by adopters before the dogs are shipped.
Fitz said sending dogs winging to distant destinations is done at no cost to the animal shelters. “The only cost we have is preparing the dogs for the flights. We have a dedicated crew that starts working two days before the flights to be sure that each animal is properly prepared and that all pertinent information about the animal is completed."
Wings of Rescue pays for the expense of the actual flights. The group owns some airplanes and it also charters plans for some missions, he said.
Adopters meet new pet online
Fitz said potential adopters can view pictures of the dogs before they are shipped so that they can select the animal they wish to adopt. Attached to each carrier is a large tag containing all the information known about the dog. The latest shipment of dogs contained animals of various sizes, breeds and colors.
Dr. Jena Troxler, a veterinarian with the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter, assists the Tangipahoa shelter and others with following guidelines associated with sending the dogs flying to other states. Troxler said she has been working with the program for more than a year and that she has been assisting shelters in the region in getting involved in Wings of Rescue.
“There is a constant need to relocate dogs from this area to other parts of the country where they are welcomed by families looking for a dog," Troxler said. "I understand that in many states in the east and north, all the dogs we ship are adopted within three days, while at many of the shelters in Louisiana, we have to wait sometimes for several months before an animal gets adopted. We are doing the dogs, and those who adopt them, a big favor.”
Troxler noted that animals are sent to areas where there is a demonstrated need for additional animals. “We don’t want to send dogs to areas where there is already a surplus of animals. We are careful to place dogs only in areas where they will not displace local pets. That would be putting a burden on those shelters that already have an abundance of animals for adoption,” she said.
Troxler said it is her understanding that pet owners in other parts of the nation tend to be much more vigilant about spaying and neutering dogs than they are in Louisiana and other parts of the South. Spaying and neutering the animals that are sent out of this area is left up to the eventual owners of the animals.
Pilots fly dogs around the country
Coordinating the Wings of Rescue flights that have been flying into the Hammond and other regional airports is Erin Robbins, who has been working with Wings of Rescue for more than four years. Robbins said she has spent much of her time flying around the country for the past few months.
“I have been on at least 15 flights already this month, and when we get back from this trip, we will be flying to Puerto Rico," Robbins said. "It’s a real challenge, but it is something that I enjoy. This is important work, and it is a pleasure to work with staff members of shelters who constantly show how much they care for the dogs that in many cases are abandoned and do not have a home. That’s the mission of Wings of Rescue. … It’s finding a home for an animal that didn’t have a home."
Robbins said the animals “are really great passengers. Once we get airborne, they calm down, mostly go to sleep, and enjoy the flight. We have had enough experience with Wings of Rescue to know how to load and handle the dogs so all generally goes very well with our flights.’
Robbins and the plane’s pilot, Tanner Garcia, carefully supervise the loading of the dogs. Staff members from the various shelters shipping dogs carry the cages to the plane’s open bay door and the cages, or carriers, are then carefully loaded into the plane. The plane landed about 7:30 a.m. and was loaded and ready for takeoff by 9 a.m. Robbins and Garcia made quick work of loading the aircraft.
Garcia is a commercial pilot who volunteers to fly Wings of Rescue missions when he has the time.
Robbins said she thoroughly enjoys flying into Hammond. “You have a wonderful airport here, and the local people treat us like family. Sometimes Parish President Robbie Miller comes out when we are here to pick up animal, and he helps us load the plane.”
Tangipahoa Parish government crews bring a large portable air conditioner to the airport to keep the airplane cool while the animals are being loaded.
“On a few occasions, we have had to spend the night here and the local shelter staff finds a hotel for us and provides us with a car and they even offer to do our laundry. We are very well treated when we are in Hammond,” she said.
Wings of Rescue depends on donations to continue its mission of relocating unwanted dogs to places where they can find a hope and donors are welcomed to make contributions to the organization, Fitz said.
Ways to help
Mardi Paws, a local nonprofit organization that assists animal shelters in southeast Louisiana is conducting a fundraiser to sponsor a second flight of dogs from the Northshore Regional Airport scheduled for Sept. 26. The group, under the direction of Denise Gutnisky, is selling $100 sponsorships to underwrite the cost of the Wings of Rescue flight.
Gutnisky said Wings of Rescue depends on donations from volunteers to underwrite the cost of its flights. She added that shelters in both St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes are dealing with excessive numbers of dogs that have become strays or rejects from previous owners.
Sponsors will have their names printed on the back of souvenir T-shirts being printed by the group.