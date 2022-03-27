Kamdyn Lee, an honors senior at Denham Springs High School, is the grand prize recipient of $10,000 scholarship awarded by the U.S. Bank Student Scholarship Program.
Lee, who plans to attend LSU where she anticipates majoring in psychology, said she was shocked and surprised when she learned that she had won the scholarship.
“I almost missed the deadline to claim the scholarship," she said. "I received a text notifying me about the scholarship and I thought it was spam and ignored the message. Only later, after I checked again, did I realize what the message was all about so I quickly replied. I was then told that I had just missed the deadline. I’m still so excited about winning the grand prize,” she said.
Lee said she learned about the U.S. Bank Student Scholarship Program through the Denham Springs High School’s assistance. “Our school encourages students to use something called the Fast Web where many different scholarship offers are listed. One can find a scholarship and apply through that program. I decided to try the U. S. Bank program, answered some questions that were on the application and submitted my request. I still can’t believe that the result was my winning the $10,000,” she said.
The award-winning student has a 4.5-grade point average and said that she has been a very good students throughout her academic career. She begin her academic journey at Denham Springs Elementary School and progressed to the high school level. “School has always come easy for me and I have enjoyed the learning experience since I first started school. I devote about an hour each day to studying and I find that’s enough time. After that, I just don’t seem to retain what I am studying,” she explained.
Lee said that her favorite subject is English but that she enjoys all her classes. Away from the classroom, she sings in a church choir and enjoys dancing when she gets the chance. “I also enjoy reading when I have time,” she added.
While maintaining a very high grade point average Lee also works 20 hours a week at a local market. She admits that, like many other teenagers, she still spends a considerable amount of time on her phone. She said that she also enjoys time with her friends. ”I have a rather small group of friends and I find that I enjoy being with those I know really well rather than having many acquaintances,” she said.
Asked to describe herself, Lee responded, “I am very family oriented and I am something of a homebody. I’m smart ... and I like to think that I am a very nice person. I’m a good student and I am happy where I am with my life,” she said. Lee has a brother and three sisters, all younger than she is. She said that her siblings have the potential to also be good students.
Discussing what advice she might give to students just entering high school, she said, “I would tell them to try very hard to be open to new experiences. Looking back, I struggled making the transition from junior high school to high school. It’s a brand new experience and a student just starting high school has to learn to adjust to the new environment and expectations of a high school student,” she said.
Looking to the future, she said that she wants to become a counseling psychiatrist. “I want to help others who need special attention. This has always been the focus of what I wanted to do with my life. When I was young I had the help of a therapist and I want to be able to help others who might need some counseling,” she said.
Wesley Howard, principal of Denham Springs High School, said he's proud of Lee's honor "and it is always a very special honor for our school when one of our students earns such high recognition."
"Kamdyn Lee’s winning this scholarship is a compliment for our school and it shows that our students are capable of being recognized for their scholarship,” he said.