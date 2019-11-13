Police stock photo (copy)
Authorities are investigating a death in the Hammond City Jail.

The City of Hammond said Wednesday that William David Jenkins, 53, of Hammond was found unresponsive in his cell around 7 a.m.

Correctional officers began CPR and notified Acadian Ambulance, but Acadian's crew determined Jenkins was deceased.

Hammond Police Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office are investigating, but Jenkins was in a cell by himself and no foul play is suspected, according to the release. Police says Jenkins likely took his own life.

