Authorities are investigating a death in the Hammond City Jail.
The City of Hammond said Wednesday that William David Jenkins, 53, of Hammond was found unresponsive in his cell around 7 a.m.
Correctional officers began CPR and notified Acadian Ambulance, but Acadian's crew determined Jenkins was deceased.
Hammond Police Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office are investigating, but Jenkins was in a cell by himself and no foul play is suspected, according to the release. Police says Jenkins likely took his own life.