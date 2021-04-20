This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
Results from April 5 proceedings before Judge William Dykes:
Robert Armstrong, 59, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to six counts of obscenity. He was sentenced to eight years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Randisha Brown, 24, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
James Haydell, 34, of Denham Springs, was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections for two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, and attempted possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Tracy Powell, 56, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Christopher Price, 28, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Justin Schliegelmeyer, 22, of Hammond, pleaded guilty to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Tabitha Velinsky, 20, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Mitchel Wells, 27, of Deville, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from April 5 proceedings before Judge Charlotte Foster:
Darian Peevy, 26, of Amite, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree battery, battery of a correctional facility employee, possession of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Results from April 6 proceedings before Judge Brenda Ricks:
Leslie Collins, 26, of Kentwood, pleaded no contest to illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
Barbara Granger, 45, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to issuing worthless checks more than $1,000 but less than $5,000. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs.
Ernest Lankford, 42, of Independence, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of simple burglary, four counts of attempted simple burglary, and theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to eight years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Bryce Nelson, 20, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kevin Patrick, 51, of Amite, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated — first offense, and improper lane usage. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,434 fine along with court costs and fees.
James Rohner, 34, of Loranger, pleaded guilty to six counts of possession of a firearm/ carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Results from April 8 proceedings before Judge Brenda Ricks:
Roger Clark, 60, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jennifer Clayton, 39, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
Cade Corkern, 19, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer, simple battery, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana/THC, possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, and illegal possession of stolen firearms. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Travis Guillory, 27, of Arabi, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, and driving while intoxicated — first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,859 fine along with court costs and fees.
Eric Hano, 41, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to attempted simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Aramic Howard, 34, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to simple burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Shanard Lang, 40, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for five years. He was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Ernest Lankford, 42, of Independence, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Jeffery Lavigne, 54, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Michael Neal, 34, of Denham Springs, pleaded guilty to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property under $1,000, and driving while intoxicated — third offense. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. One year of his sentence is to be served without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Time is to be served concurrently. He was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jacobi Smith, 29, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to simple arson. He was sentenced to five years with Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
Marketia Stewart, 51, of Gonzales, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Alexandra Weaver, 29, of Monroe, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense, and theft under $1,000. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Sandra Welch, 64, of Kentwood, pleaded guilty to distribution/possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and resisting an officer. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.