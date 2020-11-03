The board of directors for Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge recently announced the appointment of Heath Hebert as its interim executive director.
“Heath brings with him a strong financial background and a clear passion for service to others. We are extremely grateful to Heath for taking on the Interim role as we seek a new Executive Director and transition FHFGBR leadership. The Board of Directors will be initiating a search for a new FHFGBR Executive Director. We have established a search committee to help guide the process, and are seeking the input of staff, board members, and the community as we move this process forward,” said Kate McLean, the agency's board chair.
“We are excited to have Heath working with our team to provide leadership while we provide the best service for the families we serve in our area,” said Keith Keller, FHFGBR board vice chair.
“I’m truly humbled and honored that the Board has chosen me to guide this wonderful organization that does so much to serve the disability community," said Hebert, a native of Baton Rouge. "I pray that God will give me the wisdom needed to lead this tremendous group of people who do so much to encourage the flourishing of all people.”
Hebert’s previous leadership experiences have been in both the public and private sectors as a commercial banker and pastor. He holds a bachelor in finance from LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business and a master's in divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge serves as a valuable family resource center for individuals with disabilities and their families supporting all ages and disabilities in the Greater Baton Rouge area and a part of the statewide network of Families Helping Families centers throughout Louisiana.
The agency is committed to helping families who have members with disabilities and self-advocates by providing information, referral, education, training, and parent-to-parent support for disability-related issues in the parishes of East and West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, East and West Feliciana, Pointe Coupee and Livingston. A disability may be physical, mental, emotional, behavioral, and/or academic.
For more information, visit www.fhfgbr.org.