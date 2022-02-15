Children were in the spotlight on Saturday, Feb. 5, as the Tangipahoa Parish Library System celebrated National Take Your Child to a Library Day with a host of children-oriented activities at the five branches in the system.
Lauren Liberto, children’s programmer at the Hammond Branch of the system, said the special day was a celebration of what the library has to offer the youngsters in a community.
“Of course, we welcome all ages to our libraries at all hours when we are open, but Take a Child to the Library Day gives us the opportunity to cater to the children we serve. This is important because if a child learns to enjoy and appreciate the library when they are young there is a good chance that they will want the library to be part of their lives for the rest of their lives,” she said.
Liberto orchestrated a number of activities for the young visitors, accompanied by their parents, who chose to spend a few hours at the library branch in Historic Downtown Hammond. A focal point of the day’s activities was live music provided by Mason Heck, the manager of the Main Branch Library in Amite and Adrian Rotondo McCash, also a library staffer. The duo chose to offer jazz numbers and Liberto said that during the course of the day Heck would give the children a talk on jazz and its history that is so closely associated with New Orleans and the Black musicians who were among the early jazz artists.
“Putting an emphasis on jazz was one way that we could offer a tie in to Black History Month, celebrated in February, while also providing live entertainment,” she explained. Also a part of the day’s festivities was a second line that paid tribute to the Mardi Gras season. The Hammond Fire Department brought one of its fire engines to the library’s parking lot and invited the children to climb all over the truck while the firefighters explained the equipment utilized to combat fires.
The firemen also came into the library and led the second line from around the Mardi Gras tree in the center of the library back to the fire engine. The firemen had throws for the children and toy firemen’s helmets for them to wear.
“We thought it a good idea to bring Louisiana traditions to the attention of our young visitors and they seem to be enjoying the experience,” Liberto said. “We wanted our little visitors to have some action events while they were at the library so they would understand that the library is not just about books."
However, books were not forgotten. All children who visited the library were given a free book. Also available were craft packets that the children could take home. The packets contained a variety of simple craft projects that Liberto said were always popular with children.
“A modern library has so much to offer in addition to the books that remain the central reason for our being here. We enjoy every opportunity to showcase what we have to offer. Take Your Child to a Library Day is always a special time for our staff. By attracting the children we also bring in their parents and grandparents and we have the opportunity to demonstrate what is available at the library. We want the library experience to be fun and enriching and this special day gives us yet another opportunity to show the public what we have to offer,” she said.
In addition to the Hammond Branch, the libraries in Amite, Ponchatoula, Independence and Kentwood also had special events for Take Your Child to the Library Day.
“We hope that the children we entertained today will ask their mamas and their daddies to take them to the library again and we will be more than happy to have them come by for games, crafts and, of course, books. Let’s hope they come back often,” she said.