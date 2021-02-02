McNeese State University announced its honor rolls for fall 2020.
To be on the president’s honor list, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is eligible provided that student was on the president’s honor list the previous semester.
The president’s honor list members from the region include:
Ascension Parish
Gonzales: Tristin Dubois Prince, Casie L. Savoy
Prairieville: Joshua Matthews
Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes
Denham Springs: Alaina G. Fontenot, Emily J. Hernandez
Walker: Jamie R. Leblanc
Ponchatoula: J'uan Deonte' Gross
Zachary area
Baker: Taylor A. Colar
The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours. Honor roll members from the region include:
Ascension Parish
Gonzales: Chandler R. Perer, Markquell D. Stewart, Ciara E. Young
Prairieville: Ashlyn B. Dufren, Madason Guitreau
Felicianas
Ethel: Brittany Shay Hall Saxton
St. Francisville: Dominisha D. Brown, Presley Elizabeth Johnson, Jerome Marquis Washington
St. Joseph: Abigail G. Dupre Zachary area
Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes
Denham Springs: Payton Leigh Dodds, Kamryn L. Duncan, Lakin A. Fletcher, Sarah K. Fontenot, Ellis E. Johnson, Austin Reese Rea, Blake A. Robinson, Craig Anthony Rome, Kelly Cazes Smith
Springfield: Michaela Balfantz
Amite: Hezekiah Emanuel Neason
Hammond: Desha Renee Hubbard
Independence: Kimberly Paige Ordeneaux
Kentwood: Caylon J. Brabham
Ponchatoula: Alexis E. Breaux, Paxton E. Crouse, Jodi M. Lewis
Zachary area
Zachary: Hunter B. Bell, Taylee Ann Corkern