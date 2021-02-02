McNeese State University announced its honor rolls for fall 2020.

To be on the president’s honor list, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is eligible provided that student was on the president’s honor list the previous semester.

The president’s honor list members from the region include:

Ascension Parish

Gonzales: Tristin Dubois Prince, Casie L. Savoy

Prairieville: Joshua Matthews 

Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes

Denham Springs: Alaina G. Fontenot, Emily J. Hernandez

Walker: Jamie R. Leblanc

Ponchatoula: J'uan Deonte' Gross

Zachary area

Baker: Taylor A. Colar

The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours. Honor roll members from the region include:

Ascension Parish

Gonzales: Chandler R. Perer, Markquell D. Stewart, Ciara E. Young

Prairieville: Ashlyn B. Dufren, Madason Guitreau

Felicianas

Ethel: Brittany Shay Hall Saxton

St. Francisville: Dominisha D. Brown, Presley Elizabeth Johnson, Jerome Marquis Washington

St. Joseph: Abigail G. Dupre Zachary area

Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes

Denham Springs: Payton Leigh Dodds, Kamryn L. Duncan, Lakin A. Fletcher, Sarah K. Fontenot, Ellis E. Johnson, Austin Reese Rea, Blake A. Robinson, Craig Anthony Rome, Kelly Cazes Smith

Springfield: Michaela Balfantz

Amite: Hezekiah Emanuel Neason

Hammond: Desha Renee Hubbard

Independence: Kimberly Paige Ordeneaux

Kentwood: Caylon J. Brabham

Ponchatoula: Alexis E. Breaux, Paxton E. Crouse, Jodi M. Lewis

Zachary area

Zachary: Hunter B. Bell, Taylee Ann Corkern

