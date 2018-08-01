The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is getting ready for its next exhibit in August and September, which is all about water.
Water plays a vital role in the community, bringing both life and sometimes destruction, a news release said. Artists will be inspired by, but not limited to, wetlands, creeks, rivers and lakes.
The various mediums of artwork will reflect the relationship of water to life in Livingston Parish.
The arts group is hosting the exhibit as a part of a partnership with the Denham Springs Main Street Association in celebrating The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit “Water/Ways.” The Smithsonian Exhibit will be at Historic Old City Hall from Aug. 11 to Sept. 22.
An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Aug. 11 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St.
Visit www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org for a list of events and activities throughout the exhibit.