HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Council has appointed Terry Harper, a resident of Loranger and retired industrial health and safety professional, to the North Oaks Health System Board of Commissioners for a six-year term.
The council made the appointment effective Sept. 10, following their decision to expand North Oaks Health System’s territory, also known as Hospital Service District No. 1 of Tangipahoa Parish.
Harper’s appointment is one of two that the council has made to ensure representation of the health system’s larger territory on the Board of Commissioners, a news release said. Independence resident Roger Navarra also was appointed effective Aug. 27. With the appointments, the board has grown from five to seven commissioners.
“I am excited to be serving on the Board of Commissioners as part of North Oaks Health System,” Harper said. “I am looking forward to having the opportunity and challenge of being a part of the day-to-day activities of the health system and helping bring our community and North Oaks closer together as a family.”
A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish and ordained Baptist deacon, Harper graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and biology before embarking on a career as a certified health and safety professional with Shell Chemical and Shell Oil Co. He worked for the company for nearly 36 years before retiring in 2010 from Shell Health and Safety.