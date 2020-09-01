Members of the Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force headed to Lake Charles with various vehicles for rescue missions.
Various agencies in Tangipahoa Parish sent people and vehicles with the task force.
Members of the Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force headed to Lake Charles with various vehicles for rescue missions.
Various agencies in Tangipahoa Parish sent people and vehicles with the task force.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.