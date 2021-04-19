HAMMOND ― Cypress Pointe Hospital has performed its first implant of a miniaturized, wireless monitoring sensor to manage heart failure while a patient is at home, a news release said.
The CardioMEMs Heart Failure System is the only FDA-approved monitoring device proven to significantly reduce hospital admissions when used by physicians to manage heart failure, the release said. This technologically advanced system features a sensor that is implanted into the pulmonary artery with minimally invasive techniques to directly measure pulmonary artery pressure.
“I am proud to now be providing the CardioMEMS procedure here at Cypress Pointe Hospital,” said Ghiath Mikdadi, interventional cardiologist. “This device will give my patients and those in our community suffering with heart failure a more personalized and proactive management of their condition, ultimately reducing the likelihood of hospitalization.”
The system’s sensor is designed to last the lifetime of the patient and doesn’t require batteries. At home, the patient uses a portable electronic unit and a special pillow containing an antenna to take daily sensor readings. This is a simple process that takes 18 seconds and does not require patients to visit their clinician’s office.
Heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s demands. Significant heart failure progression leads to frequent hospitalization, reduced quality of life and a higher risk of death.