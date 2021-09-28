Following dozens of tubing accidents this past summer, Livingston Parish council members are gearing up to require waterway businesses show safety training videos and provide life jackets to patrons — with a $500 fine for those who don't.
Council members will present an ordinance for river safety at the Thursday parish council meeting after weeks of discussion. Two customers of the Denham Springs-based watersports company, Tiki Tubing, drowned on the Amite River this summer, prompting officials to consider the new rules.
The tentative language would mandate safety training videos that include waterway hazards, safety tips and emergency response procedures.
Businesses will also need to purchase and install signs along the river that cover everything from drop in and exit points to areas with known depths greater than 4 feet. Other signs will be placed every one tenth of a mile and have GPS markings for emergency services to locate people in distress.
Finally, businesses must at least offer life jackets, though council members were careful to say people could refuse them if they wanted.
Council members discussed possible exemptions for boat launches, though that language was not finalized.
Anyone who violates the ordinance, if it passes, will be charged with a misdemeanor and fined no more than $500. The sheriff's office will be the law enforcement body expected to enforce the ordinance.
Garry Talbert, District 2 council member, said the committee supports "the spirit of the ordinance" and recommends it be introduced in Thursday's meeting.