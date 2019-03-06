Feb. 15
Ballard, Todd R.: 30, 10185 Memory Lane, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, speeding, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license; other offenses, stop signs and yield signs.
Severio, Jeffery Lynn: 35, 30816 Palm St., Denham Springs, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver’s must be licensed, switched plate, proper equipment required on vehicles, theft.
Harbin, Joshua Pascal: 33, 12162 Abeline Drive, Denham Springs, tail lamps, resisting an officer, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jackson, Lindsey Ann: 36, 7167 Chandler Bluff Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Eiswirth, Heather: 31, 19072 U.S. 190, Albany, failure to appear.
Mcmanus, Ivy: 23, 33230 Walker North Road, Walker, illegal carrying of weapons.
Wells, Sammy: 50, 38340 Bonnieview Drive, Prairieville, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, cyberstalking, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, failure to appear.
Coonce, Denisha Corrin: 29, 12080 Laurel Ridge, St. Amant, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Andrews, Joseph M.: 39, 5148 Bayou Drive, Chauvin, simple criminal damage to property, simple assault, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued.
Bronston, Jacob: 22, 24601 Kenneth Drive, Denham Springs, security required, no driver’s license, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
White, Christopher: 21, 12700 Jimmy Drive, Denham Springs, two counts simple battery.
Woodruff, James R.: 22, 1095 Jeanus Road, Ville Platte, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, speeding, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Hernandez, Jeffery: 38, 14274 Florida Blvd., Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Miller, Miles: 27, 7580 Amite Church Road, Denham Springs, two counts expired motor vehicle insurance, speeding.
Wyatts, Melissa: 38, 14274 Florida Blvd., Livingston, two counts unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Bridges, William Lee: 29, 18786 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas, resisting an officer, stop signs and yield signs, driving on roadway lane for traffic, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, security required, expired motor vehicle insurance, switched plate, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Ballard, Justin D.: 26, 19900 Georgia St., Livingston, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, switched plate, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, owner to secure registration.
O'connor, William: 28, 198 Mary Lee Lane, Pine Grove, bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors, theft, resisting an officer, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 16
Hebert, Jeremy David: 35, 33064 Kerri Lane, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
Mercier, Jennifer S.: 41, 30550 Walker North, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Lemay, William T.: 54, 13302 Dot Lee Drive, Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, traffic bench warrant, violation of protective orders.
Walker, Austin: 25, 30591 Milton Road, Walker, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, two counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, expired vehicle registration, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver’s must be licensed.
Norred, Bradford Scott: 43, complete address unavailable, Pride, two counts theft.
Cresie, Mathew: 20, 8034 Thistle St., Denham Springs, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, failure to appear.
Savario, Joshua: 37, complete address unavailable, Prairieville, obscenity.
Dixon, Gerald: 43, 30211 Apple St., No. 1, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more.
Mccon, Austin: 20, 18736 Eathern Martin Road, Livingston, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated battery, obstruction of justice.
Gonzales, Lucas: 19, 25518 Satsuma Road, Livingston, simple battery.
Hebert, Troy W.: 47, 15284 Hood Road, Livingston, simple battery, reckless operation of a vehicle, obstructing public passages.
Williams, Albert: 25, 17701 Suma Lakes Drive, No. 1, Livingston, two counts fugitive.
Pollet, Paul: 53, 13231 Ed Drive, Denham Springs, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Woods, Tonia: 40, 427 East St., Denham Springs, aggravated assault, simple battery.
Woods, Winslow: 64, 427 East St., Denham Springs, aggravated assault.
Bennett, Jesse Gene: 39, 20450 Iowa St., Livingston, unlawful to smell model glue/toxic vapors to sell to minors, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin under 2 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bihm, Jillian: 38, 6723 Glen Meadow St., Lake Charles, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin under 2 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Berard, Joshua Cole: 34, 38300 Reinninger St., Denham Springs, two counts simple assault.
Feb. 17
Dewitt, Mindy E.: 39, 30559 Old Baton Rouge Highway, Hammond, simple battery domestic violence, driving while intoxicated, violation of protective orders.
Porter, Scott: 56, 13417 Petit Amite Drive, No. 1, Maurepas, driving on roadway lane for traffic, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Williams, Devontay R.: 24, 96 JC Williams Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, illegal possession of stolen things, three counts speeding, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, security required.
Everett, Meredith: 34, 14263 Wadesboro Road, No. 15, Ponchatoula, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Ware, Brandi Ann: 44, 13529 Petite Amite Road, Maurepas, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, two counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Vansickel, Lori Marie: 49, 22338 Snipe St., No. 01, Maurepas, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, two counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft.
Reinninger, Patricia Noland: 67, 23979 Walker South, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Muse, Chester: 42, 00620 Catalpa St., Donaldsville, two counts synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Wilkinson, Sarah Nicole: 34, 9991 Florida Blvd., Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, false certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
Bice, Laurie Ruth: 48, 10596 Braves Ave., Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer.
Hale, Richard K.: 29, 27727 Lakeview Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 18
Lailheugue, Kristi: 43, 32255 Bud Juban Road, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Mckinney, Ronald Alvin: 30, 23355 Bud Juban Road, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Conway, Patrick: 58, 2012 14th St., Harvey, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
Desalvo, Lisa Rene: 50, 9214 Paris Ave., Denham Springs, careless operation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Ambrose, Spencer Ray: 18, 24215 Earl Chaney Road, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, littering prohibited.
Weaver, Gage: 19, 525 State St., 15, Baton Rouge, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, stop signs and yield signs.
Blackwell, Robert: 31, 27218 La. 42, Springfield, domestic abuse battery, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, registration certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, domestic abuse aggravated assault, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, violation of protective orders.
Whitehead, Rebecca: 37, 9523 Overwood Drive, Greenwell Springs, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Ballard, Anthony Dwayne: 34, 24651 Julie Hodges Road, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Jackson, Dennis: 47, 38169 Pea Ridge Road, Albany, domestic abuse battery, illegal carrying of weapons.
Johnson, Jay: 48, 27490 Country Drive, Walker, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
Capello, Caroline: 19, 8038 Wolf Creek Place, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, driving on roadway lane for traffic, speeding, tail lamps.
Hicks, Janel R.:35, 18655 King George Bay Road, French Settlement, unlawful sales to persons under 21.
Fleniken, Corey Ty: 36, 10103 Lorri Lane, Denham Springs, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, driving on roadway lane for traffic, no driver’s license, failure of seller to transfer title within 5 days, failure to appear, registration certificates, tail lamps, no driver’s license, theft.
Feb. 19
Self, Dashae Lenor Maria: 21, 16076 Haylord Oaks Drive, Walker, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts failure to appear, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Hicks, Landun Michael: 21, 21017 Watson Drive, Zachary, tail lamps, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Patton, Randolph: 48, 14690 Gumboat Landing Road, Maurepas, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Marroquin Agu, Julio C.: 35, 8748 Caliente Drive, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive.
Wilkinson, Ryan: 34, 31985 Pats Lane, Springfield, theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Bentley, Misty: 39, 12453 Bear Island Road, Maurepas, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Avants, Kayln: 24, 23635 Boss Mcnabb Road, Livingston, monetary instrument abuse.
Watson, Aaron: 26, 00401 3rd St., Hammond, unauthorized use of access card as theft.
Lewis, Keith: 42, 1620 Houmas Drive, Gonzales, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Osorio, Pablo: 18, 07450 St. Vincent De Paul Road, theft, driving while intoxicated, battery of a police officer, driver’s must be licensed, display of plates, failure to appear.
Allen, Joseph Mixon: 41, 13080 Burgess Ave., Denham Springs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited.
Webb, James Robert: 45, 31559 Meadowlark Lane, Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, tail lamps.
Coons, Alan: 56, 00675 Wooddale Drive, Baton Rouge, cyberstalking, violation of protective orders.
Milton, Michael: 49, 127 Easterly Drive, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Brignac, Shane: 28, 45179 George Settlement Road, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Ware, Stanley: 64, 13027 Deer St., Maurepas, allowing dogs to roam.
Marshall, Stephan Paul: 24, 31215 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Fletcher, Shayne: 43, 42337 Happywoods Road, Hammond, simple battery, cyberstalking.
Feb. 20
Stewart, Jesse David: 27, 31107 La. 441, Holden, domestic abuse battery.
Licciardi, Cain: 21, 28615 Blood River Road, Springfield, domestic abuse battery.
Dunn, Brandy Michelle: 37, 8608 Nottaway, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Minton, Shaney: 28, 8640 Chickasaw, Denham Springs, four counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, three counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Hedgepeth, Andrew: 22, 9032 Springride Road, Denham Springs, four counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, three counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Ballard, Todd Allen: 31, 25589 La. 16, 3, Denham Springs, four counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, three counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, probation.
Morris, Joshua: 31, 8892 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, four counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, three counts distribution, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, flight from an officer/signaled driver’s of vehicle must stop, failure to appear.
Lewis, Anthony S.: 48, 8871 Caliante Ave., Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, monetary instrument abuse, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Davis, Robin: 44, 48087 Sibley Road, Tickfaw, court remand, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Blount, Danielle: 34, 13375 Vincent Place Ave., Denham Springs, court remand.
Morgan, Johnny Rence: 24, 34278 Cane Market Road, Denham Springs, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
Stewart, Heather: 32, 7450 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, home invasion.
Webb, Kamerriah: 22, 9517 Deer Trail Ave., Zachary, theft.
Woodward, Michael P.: 40, 30974 Golden Rod, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, probation.
Young, Richard: 36, 28537 James Chapel Road, Holden, illegal possession of stolen things.
Garrett, Madicyn: 20, 458 Butler Road, Greensburg, fugitive.
Weedman, Sherie: 33, 26260 La. 441, Holden, simple battery.
Ballard, Michael Ray: 33, 25589 La. 16, Denham Springs, three counts theft, intimidating, impeding or injuring witnesses/officers, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Wattigney, Brittany: 29, 17026 Peace Point Drive, Springfield, careless operation, two counts driving while intoxicated.
Teer, Lance C.: 42, 38336 Little Woods Road, Denham Springs, parole.
Bankston, Nicole Wattigney: 33, 420502 S. Range Drive, Ponchatoula, theft.
Willyard, Cierra: 19, homeless, Albany, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
David, Joshua: 28, 15319 Joe Savario Road, Gonzales, theft.
Rushing, Justin: 24, 36765 Corbin Road, Walker, simple assault.
Whitman, Christopher: 40, 36765 Corbin Road, Walker, resisting an officer.
Haile, Reginald J.: 52, 9855 Merganzer Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Feb. 21
Rosamand, Dillon: 26, 27218 La. 42, Springfield, fugitive.
Terrell, Joshua: 41, 10377 Arnold Road, Denham Springs, stop signs and yield signs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to pay child support obligation.
Allen, Gabriel: 36, 13213 Leo Lambert Road 15, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Alley, Kaleb: 29, 7701 Impson Drive, Denham Springs, unauthorized use of "access card" as theft, probation.
Velazquez, Brenda: 28, 15330 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, two counts possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft.
Merritt, Jordan: 33, 79785 Leach Lane, 1, Denham Springs, felony theft.
Starns, Carl: 56, 29366 Lindas Haven Road, Springfield, driving while intoxicated, two counts careless operation, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, stop signs and yield signs.
Labee, Matthew: 47, 105 Tina Drive, Hammond, theft of timber, forest products, false statement prohibited.
Barker, Nathan W.: 27, 9141 Springridge Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
Leonard, Derek Wade: 25, 10435 White Road, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, possession of illegal firearm, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Kays, Sarah A.: 33, 36768 La. 16, Apt. 24, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, no driver's license, security required, expired vehicle registration.
Zachary, Jodie Cox: 49, 415 Centerville St., Denham Springs, taillamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, overtaking and passing school buses.
Glynn, Carlis: 38, 3366 Fairwoods St., Baton Rouge, resisting an officer, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Feb. 22
Garrett, Caden Keith: 26, 15250 Springfield Road, Walker, felony theft.
Robinson, Michael Anthony: 39, 25426 La. 43, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bechler, Kathleen S.: 37, 00205 Charles St., Hammond, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mayeaux, Chris: 48, 21351 Albert Zeigler Road, Livingston, resisting an officer, simple burglary, resisting an officer, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment.
Choumar, Shelby: 28, 4323 Downing, Baton Rouge, speeding, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Heaton, Taylor: 22, 07421 Bear Cave Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Childress, Jason: 29, 9330 Port Hudson Road, Pride, transported/court/return, cyberstalking, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Norder, Stephen Chad: 35, 6739 Chaparral Place, Greenwell, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Leday, Brandon Paul: 34, 722 W. Cotton St., Ville Platte, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Hendricks, Larry D.: 55, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Monroe, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Gatlin, Joshua: 28, 45208 Durbin Road, Albany, felony theft.
Mccarthy, Steven: 34, 17157 La. 16, French Settlement, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
Sherman, Johnathan William: 34, 25179 D. Hutchinson Road, Holden, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, switched plate.
Sherman, Dawn: 32, 25179 D. Hutchinson Road, Holden, turning movements and required signals, proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Sullivan, Jesse L.: 27, 53307 Crossover Road, Independence, theft of a motor vehicle.
Reagan, Casondra: 42, 121 Carroll St., Denham Springs, obstruction of court order, two counts court cost.
Williams, Katrina: 33, 12411 Old Baton Rouge Highway, Hammond, theft, simple battery.
Dunaway, Sylvia: 60, 25703 Cuyanga Drive, Denham Springs, felony theft.
Deaton, Nicholas: 27, 39518 Hornsby Road, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, court cost, obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, bank fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, identity theft.
Nicholas, Harry: 39, 64600 Hayden Road, Kentwood, theft, fugitive.
Franzen, Amanda L.: 38, 12661 Gunboat Landing Road, Maurepas, reckless operation.
Engeron, Dana L.: 31, 29036 Satsuma Road, Livingston, theft, fugitive.
Nicholas, William Derek: 38, 22822 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, switched plate, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, registration certificates.
Stephens, James O.: 32, 13651 Brown St., Walker, hit-and-run driving, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, reckless operation of a vehicle, false certificates, no driver's license, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicle registration expired.
Willie, Jessica Nicole: 33, 18601 Luis Martin Road, Livingston, simple battery domestic violence.