The Holden girls’ basketball team finished its season last week with a 51-41 loss at Florien in the quarterfinals of the LHSAA Class B tournament, but losses don’t ever seem to put a damper on the two constants within the Lady Rockets program — a love of family and a love of basketball.
It starts with Holden coach Pam Forbes who, along with her husband Craig, have coached the Lady Rockets since 1992. During their time leading Holden, the Rockets have won five state titles — 1996, 1997, 2006, 2016 and 2018 — and built up a loyal hometown following.
The Rockets finished 23-10 this season, a ledger that included a 6-0 mark in district 6-B giving Holden a 55-1 record in district play since 2012. It was Holden’s 25th consecutive district championship dating back to 1998.
All of that success has been built on local talent.
“These kids are all from Holden and they work hard,” Pam Forbes said after her team’s 68-48 win over Lacassine in the regional round of the playoffs. “Their parents are hardworking and they expect their kids to wake up and work hard. They expect us to work them hard.”
These days, the hard work starts at Holden Junior High where coach Krystal Courtney-Hughes is one of many to embody what it means to have a family connection to Rockets basketball. It’s a story that has been noted before, but it never fails to impress because the family ties stretch out to every one of Holden’s state titles — from a boys' class C title in 1963 to all six of its girls' titles beginning in 1972.
Chronologically, it began in 1963 when Ed Green led Holden to the Class C championship. Nine years later, his younger sister, Sharon Courtney, helped the Rockets win the 1972 Class C championship.
Krystal Courtney, Sharon’s daughter, was the most valuable player of the 1996 and 1997 title-winning teams while her sister Kassie was part of the 2006 championship squad, all of which won Class B titles. The mantle was passed on to Krystal’s daughters Kaylee and Jaycee, who were leaders on Holden’s 2016 and 2018 Class B champions.
The connection with Pam Forbes, Sharon Courtney’s niece, has always been there, as well.
After the Lacassine game, Krystal Courtney-Hughes pointed out the names of all her relatives that are listed on commemorative placards in the Holden gym, and gave her thoughts on why the school’s success has been so consistent through the years.
“It's the love for the game and the love for the community,” she said. “We put a lot of heart into it and we put a lot of time into our kids.”
Its certainly hard to argue with any of the results.