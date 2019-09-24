The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in a double shooting in Hammond Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another injured.

Authorities are seeking Cornelius Beauchamp, 51, of Klein Road, in the shootings of J.T. Douglas, 29, and Travis Walker, 37, in an incident on Dillon Lane around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Douglas was pronounced dead upon arrival to a local hospital and Walker was still being treated for severe injuries as of Tuesday morning, according to TPSO. He is expected to survive.

Beauchamp faces counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder once he's apprehended, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information on Beauchamp's whereabouts should contact TPSO at 985-747-9696 or Tangi Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.