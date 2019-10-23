Halloween events at the library
Livingston Parish Library is celebrating Halloween with events for all ages.
At 5 p.m. Monday, forensic anthropologist and Louisiana’s “Bone Lady” Mary Manhein will visit the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. The evening will feature readings from Manhein’s young reader and adult novel, a light reception and book signing. Manhein’s books will be available for purchase at the event.
Dress up and come to the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Thursday, Oct. 31, for trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A costume contest ceremony will be held at 7 p.m.
For information or to register for these events, visit the Library’s website at https://mylpl.info/.
Study death places
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, geography instructor Gerald McNeill will lead "A Night with Necrogeography" at Southeastern Louisiana University's Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Necrogeography is the geographical study of burial practices and places of death.
Little Women production
The Spotlight Theater Players presents Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" on Nov. 14-16 at Old South Jamboree. Tickets are available at www.stpds.com.
New art exhibit set
"Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish" will be on exhibit from Nov. 1 through Dec. 21 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. It will showcase current and former resident artists' creations through acrylic; fiber art; mixed media; oil; pen and ink; pencil sketch; photography; colored pencils; abstract, metal and wood sculpture; watercolor; and wood working. This artwork will be featured in the anticipated arrival of the book “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish.”
An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Nov. 9. Artists will be present, and light refreshments will be served. The second reception will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Nov. 30. Bring a camera to take family pictures with special character guests from local productions of “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Fall activities in sight
Nov. 2: The Veterans Parade will start at 11 a.m. in Walker. A family event will be held afterward at Sidney Hutchinson Park. It will have music, food and craft vendors, and a display of military equipment. Bring lawn chairs but no ice chests. Parade participants must have an American theme. Deadline to sign up for vendors and parade participants is Oct. 23. Contact Katie Leonard at (225) 279-6785 or leonards30336@gmail.com or contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com.
Nov. 2: The fourth annual Car Show hosted by Revival Temple will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28521 Walker South Road in Walker.
Nov. 8: Girls Night Out in the Denham Springs Antique District is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $30 and on sale at Mothers and Daughters Gift Shoppe. Residents may also call (225) 791-1116.