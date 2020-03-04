I knew Denham Springs soccer coach Chris Thorne, but I wasn’t sure if he remembered me.
The scene was the celebration of Denham’s 4-0 victory over Grace King in the first round of the state playoffs. The Jackets started slow but finished strong, netting three goals in the final few minutes to keep their title hopes alive.
I came out of the press box and began searching for the winning coach in the chaotic scrum. It’s always more fun interviewing coaches after a win than after a loss, and Thorne was all smiles when I finally tracked him down.
Me: “Hi Coach, I’m with The Advocate. And I’m also the parent of one of your math students from last year … Casey Gibson.”
Him: “Oh, yes, of course, I remember Casey. She’s a superb artist.”
Several things struck me in that moment.
First, you don’t often hear the word “superb” pop up in a post-game sports presser.
Second, with all the teenagers Thorne has taught over the years — on the field and in the classroom — I was surprised he remembered my daughter.
And third, I already knew Thorne was a talented, devoted educator long before I discovered he was one heckuva soccer coach.
The first time I met Thorne was at the parents’ orientation night prior to my daughter’s junior year. The second time I encountered him was during a parent-teacher conference a month later. Casey, who definitely inherited her right-brain thinking pattern through her paternal bloodline, was having a bit of trouble catching on to precalculus. So, I scheduled a visit with Thorne before his school day began.
The man could not have been more concerned about Casey’s progress and welfare. He listened attentively as I shared a bit of her personality and proclivities that I felt might inform his understanding of her and her learning style.
The year ended on a grace note. With Thorne’s caring and guiding hand, Casey thrived in her studies and landed an A. In a special touch he applies to his artistic right-brain pupils, he invited her to paint a Spiderman motif on one of the ceiling tiles in his room.
With a record of success both in the classroom and on the pitch, Thorne is an exemplar of what any parent would want to see in a teacher-coach.
Educators who straddle the two worlds of sports and academia have to determine for themselves how to strike a proper balance based on their individual interests and talents. Thorne does an outstanding job of excelling at both.
Frankly, when I was in high school back in the Stone Age, I don’t remember any of my teacher-slash-coaches being very interested in civics or history or distributive education. Pulling classroom hours seemed to be more like torture for them, or at least something to simply pass the time until they could be released out to the playing field.
I get the sense Thorne has as much passion for solving a quadratic equation as he does for demonstrating a Cruyff Turn. And that has to be a good thing for every student under his mentorship.
Denham’s quest for the state title was ultimately cut short by Catholic High, but no worries for Thorne. He’s got something to fall back on. He’s got some math to teach.