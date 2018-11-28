Every year, two students from homeroom classes at Independence Leadership Academy celebrate exceptional behavior during the Positive Behavior Interventions and Support Thanksgiving Feast.
On Nov. 13, 45 students were celebrated and thanked for always following the expectations: be there, participate, choose a positive attitude, and make someone’s day, according to a news release. These students, dressed in Sunday best, ate a feast prepared and donated by community members and businesses.
Independence Mayor Angelo Mannino helped serve the students.