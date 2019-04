Restoration 1 held a ribbon-cutting March 26 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Owner David Hofstetter said Restoration 1’s work with mold remediation, water damage and fire damage is hard but fulfilling. 'When people call us, they are having a terrible day,' said Hofstetter. 'We are there to help them in their time of need.' Reach Restoration 1 at (225) 424-2083. Attendees include, from left, Derek Babcock, Blake Harris, Lloyd Andel III, Daniel Kendrick, Chamber President and CEO April Wehrs, owner David Hofstetter, Marissa Hofstetter, Kevin Foster, Steve Bernard, James Moak, Melanie Ward, Keith Stark, Kristy Barbier and Ross Kinchen.