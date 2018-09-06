A Ponchatoula man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in the fatal beating of an inmate in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail last year, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Herman Bagent, 22, is the second person to enter a no contest plea in connection with the January 2017 death of Tommy Joe Smith, according to Perrilloux's spokeswoman, Autumn Payton.
Officials said last year that Smith was trying to find a bed in the jail dorm when he was attacked by a dozen inmates in what witnesses likened to a "shark-feeding frenzy." Smith was booked in the jail on a probation violation associated with an earlier conviction for a sex crime, officials said.
After the beating, 12 inmates were charged with manslaughter, Perrilloux said in a news release.
James Cornelius Pea Milton, 24, of Roseland pleaded no contest to the charge earlier this year, Perriloux said in a news release. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, a sentence that also reflected an unrelated attempted armed robbery charge and a drug charge.
Both men were sentenced by 21st Judicial District Judge M. Douglas Hughes, according to the release. The prison terms are to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.