An unlicensed driver and wanted Arkansas man were killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Denham Springs.
Katelyn B. Marcotte, 23, and J.W. Riggins, 40, were in the 2010 Ford Fusion traveling southbound on River Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole and tree.
Marcotte was an unlicensed driver and Riggins was wanted for violating parole on a weapons charge out of Arkansas, according to Denham Springs Police Department investigators. The two did not have the vehicle owner's permission to take the Ford Fusion.
The crash is still under investigation.