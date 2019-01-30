A celebration of life for murder victims Billy, Tanner and Summer Ernest will be held in two weeks, the family announced Thursday.
Family and friends of the three are welcome to attend services Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon, with service beginning at noon. The family is asking for attendees to wear pink in honor of Summer, or red in honor of Tanner.
The three were shot to death in their Livingston Parish home Saturday, when police believe Dakota Theriot, 21, killed them before driving to Ascension Parish and shooting his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot.
Authorities have said Theriot was staying with the Ernest family for several days prior to the attack, and have not released a motive for the rampage.
Their deaths have impacted many in the wider community, who have since remembered all three as kind and hard-working.
Billy, 43, was a long-time Ascension Parish employee; Summer, 20, had just been promoted at Ferrara Fire Apparatus; and Tanner, 17, was a student at Denham Springs High School.
The school community has come together in the days since Tanner's death to raise funds for his family left behind, including Tanner's brother, Hunter Ernest, 16, who attends the school.
Denham Springs High School Principal Kelly Jones said the school collected $6,500 from a "free dress" fundraiser to support the Ernest family.
He said that a normal free dress day, in which students make a donation in exchange for being able vary from the uniform, raises $1,000.
“It’s heartwarming to see our students and community step up to help their classmate and his family in such a big way. It’s one of the many reasons why I love our school and students," Jones said.