Children’s drawing and painting class series set
Drawing and painting art classes for second to sixth grades, led by Kerry Curtin, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at South Live Oak Elementary School. The fee is $45 per session or $40 for Arts Council of Livingston Parish members.
Each session will consist of four class meetings in Room 602 at the back of the school. Students should bring No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16 inches-by-20 inches.
Session 1 is Feb. 2, 9, 23, March 2; Session 2 is March 9, 16, 23, 30; and Session 3 is April 13, 20, 27, May 4. Call Curtin at (225) 954-2700 to enroll. Make payments online at www.artslivingston.org or at the first class meeting.
New system in place for Walker occupational licenses
Payments for new and renewed occupational licenses can be made online directly to AVENU at https://secure.bizlicenseonline.com/default.aspx. AVENU will collect payments and issue licenses to businesses within the city limits of Walker. Before the license is issued, each business will need to obtain a sales tax clearance letter from the Livingston Parish Sales Tax Office (225) 686-4270.
Hurricane disaster help approved
On Jan 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a major disaster declaration due to damage in Louisiana from Hurricane Zeta was approved by President Donald Trump.
Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes were approved for Public Assistance Category B, which includes emergency protective measures; assistance for emergency work; and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, including direct federal assistance.
All areas in Louisiana are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is assistance for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.
GROWING UP: A class for preteen boys
A matter-of-fact and reassuring discussion on the physical and emotional changes boys will experience as they go through puberty will be held for boys ages 10-12 with their parents from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23 at in the second-floor community room at Our Lady of the Lake Livingston, 5000 O’Donovan, Walker. For information and to register, call (225) 621-2906. The class fee is $15.
Womanless Beauty Pageant to benefit graduates
A Denham Springs High School Womanless Beauty Pageant will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at 33135 La. 16, Denham Springs. Prepaid tickets are $8 each and purchased through Venmo: @DSHS-projectgraduation2021. If available, entrance will be $10 at the door by cash or Venmo. All profits will go toward DSHS Project Graduation 2021. Seating is limited.