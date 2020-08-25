HAMMOND — The student staff of The Lion’s Roar, Southeastern Louisiana University’s student-run newspaper, garnered six awards in June from the Louisiana Press Association’s Better Newspaper Competition.
Awards are presented annually during the LPA annual convention, but due to the current global health crisis, the organization canceled the awards presentation this year.
The Lion’s Roar staff received awards for Best Overall Website and General Excellence, placing second in both categories. Thirty-nine LPA member publications, including college and university student newspapers, submitted 1,138 entries judged by the Nebraska Press Association.
Awards received by The Lion’s Roar were first place in the Best Sports Photo category, awarded to former staff reporter Hailey Bullock, of Albany; and second place in the Best Front Page category awarded to Annie Goodman of Denham Springs, former editor-in-chief of The Lion’s Roar.
Others receiving recognition include Symiah Dorsey, a communication sophomore from LaPlace, and Maiah Woodring, a biological science junior from Albany. Dorsey placed second in the Best Single Editorial category for her piece titled “Dorm residents need community kitchens,” while Woodring received a third-place prize in the same category for her piece titled “Living without a phone, my life hack.”