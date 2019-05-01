The Wheels to Succeed program will be the beneficiary of the No Such Thing As Impossible bike ride from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at the Pointe-Marie development, 14200 River Road, Baton Rouge.
A program of McMains Children’s Developmental Center, Wheels to Succeed donates adapted bikes to children with disabilities. These bikes, customized to each child’s measurements and abilities, cost between $2,500 and $6,000, so most families cannot afford them, according to a news release.
No Such Thing As Impossible will include a 75-mile ride down River Road, beginning at 7:30 a.m.; a 40-mile ride, beginning at 9 a.m.; and a 10-mile ride, beginning at 10 a.m. There will also be a free Kids' Fun Ride open to children of all abilities that will begin at 11 a.m.
The registration fee is $50. To register, visit mcmainscdc.org/BikeRide.