LIVINGSTON — A proposed ordinance to tightly regulate the amount of fill to elevate buildings under construction remains under study after a Parish Council committee on Thursday deferred action.
The Ordinance Committee will revisit the issue at its April 11 meeting. Committee Chairman Garry “Frog” Talbert said the proposal would prevent a landowner from forcing water onto a neighbor’s property through raising the “pad” that underlies a structure. He agreed with committee members that more study is necessary before the issue could be brought before the entire council.
The proposal calls for builders to submit a certificate of elevation before the parish issues a building permit. That certificate must contain what Talbert called three key entries: the proposed elevation of the structure, the base flood elevation, or where the floor of the structure is to lie, and the lowest natural ground for the property. The certificate must also explain how the elevation is going to be achieved: through either fill, piers, chain wall or other means.
The proposed ordinance suggests limiting fill to 24 inches on lots smaller than a half acre. On lots of one-half acre or more, fill would be limited to 36 inches. Further, the proposal suggests limiting fill to the foundation of the structure and cannot extend more than 24 inches from the foundation where it must slope at a specific angle. Fill would not be allowed closer than 8 inches from any property line to facilitate the collection and transportation of runoff via swales if required.
According to the proposal, if a structure must be elevated more than 24 or 36 inches, then piers or chain-wall construction must be utilized to make up the difference in elevation. Any subdivision or commercial development must have a drainage impact study and it must be proved that such a development would have no impact on adjacent properties.
Talbert said that if the ordinance passes, all construction in Livingston Parish would have to follow its regulations. “If we had truly comprehensive flood plain maps, then some exceptions could be made … but we don’t have that information and we can’t write rules that favor some landowners and not others. We have to treat everyone the same or we could face lawsuits," he said.
In an unrelated matter Thursday, the council approved a resolution opposing Louisiana House Bill 57, which would remove the authority of local governments to collect their own sales and use taxes and allow the state to collect those tax dollars. Council President Shane Mack said police juries and parish councils throughout the state have been asked to pass resolutions opposing the measure.
The council also approved a property tax exemption for MCM Plastics Inc. under the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program. MCM Plastics proposes to spend $2.8 million to expand its plant in Holden. The firm promises to hire five additional employees. David Bennett, director of the Livingston Economic Development Council, said MCM Plastics recycles plastics to make products that are shipped around the world.