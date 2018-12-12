LIVINGSTON — Creating their own Christmas ornaments utilizing techniques enhanced the spirit of the holiday season for a group of youngsters who gathered Dec. 6 at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System for the Winter Wonderland Crafts Night.
Stephen Bell, youth activities director for the Main Branch, welcomed more than 20 youngsters to the event, which afforded the children an opportunity to interact with each other while creating the Christmas ornaments. “The turnout was really good. … We had a capacity for 17, and that many preregistered for the program, but when more children showed up, we accommodated them,” Bell said.
“The crafts program is a good way to bring the youngsters together for an evening of fun, fellowship and a chance to be creative. Nights such as this one have proven to be very popular,” he said.
Bell said the youngsters could make decorations for themselves or as “last-minute gifts” for family and friends. Participants could choose from a number of craft options that led to creation of an ornament. At one station, gingerbread men had been cut out of sandpaper. The children were instructed to rub cinnamon sticks on the paper to give the ornaments a distinct smell and then decorate the gingerbread men with colorful sequins and beads. Styrofoam snowflakes were available that could be decorated with sequins and beads. Six paper patterns were provided with instructions on how to fold and cut the paper to make holiday designs. The children could also choose to make giant paper snowflakes.
The Perler Bead Snowflake System proved to be the most popular craft project of the evening. The children were given a rubber base that was covered with many small pegs. They were also given small beads, which were placed on the pegs to create a design. When the design was finished, library support staff member Victoria Arledge placed waxed paper over the design and then pressed down on the piece with a hot iron. The heat caused the beads to melt together with the result that a permanent plastic ornament was created.
In keeping with the Winter Wonderland theme, the children talked about what a Louisiana winter means to them. Tegan Hanson, one of the youngsters making a Perler design, said she really enjoyed making her ornament. Tegan said she had recently moved to Livingston Parish from California and that she had noticed that the air in Louisiana was more humid than in California. Asked what she thought of the recent cold weather, she replied, “I like cold weather. The weather was colder where I lived in California and I missed the cold weather,” she said. Hanson said that she enjoys the Christmas season because she can spend time with her large family.
Working nearby was Kalyssa Tilley. Overhearing the conversation, Kalyssa said that she, too, enjoys cold weather. She also agreed with her friend that she enjoys the Christmas season because it gives her more time to be with her family.
Blaine Goodman said about winter weather, “in some ways, it’s bad because sometimes it’s so cold that you think you are going to freeze to death.”
Jacob Allen, making a Perler Bead ornament nearby, said of the winter: “I hope it snows. … Snow can be a lot of fun until you get so cold you have to go back inside.” Blaine said he enjoys Christmas because “it is the time to remember and celebrate the birth of Jesus.”
Isabella Vampran said she is looking forward to the Christmas holidays so that she can be with her family and enjoy their company. She said she enjoys making crafts and likes coming to the library.
Toshia Vampran, who was accompanying her daughter, said she appreciates the library offering programs designed for young children.
“I love it that the kids can come for sessions such as this," she said. "It gives them the chance to be together and to do some constructive activities. This is a really nice program.”