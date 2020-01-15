LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the Dean’s List and the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
Livingston Parish
President’s Honor Roll
College of Agriculture: Hannah Elizabeth Guidry, Denham Springs; and Emily A. Heath, Denham Springs.
College of Art and Design: Ethan Bergeron, Walker; and Rebecca Lynn Maples, Denham Springs.
College of Engineering: Nathalie Dante, Denham Springs; and Nicholas Joseph Rea, Denham Springs.
College of Human Sciences & Education: Aimee M. Ardonne, Denham Springs; Kelly Dawn Gregoire, Denham Springs; Sophie Jo Matthews, Walker; and Allison Elizabeth Seay, Denham Springs.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences: Shelley A. Ardonne, Denham Springs; Amber Renee Black, Walker; Ashlyn B. Polito, Denham Springs; and Kayla Anne Spearman, Denham Springs.
College of Music and Dramatic Arts: Robert M. Chedville, Denham Springs; and Timothy M. Marquess, Denham Springs.
College of Science: Caleb Derrickson, Livingston; Aliese Lemoine, Denham Springs; Taylor A. Prudhomme, Springfield; and Eden Elizabeth Smith, Denham Springs.
E.J. Ourso College of Business: Joshua S. Howington, Livingston.
Manship School of Mass Communication: Sarah Hubbard, Denham Springs; Mallory D. Laborde, Denham Springs; Emily Elizabeth Maranto, Denham Springs; and Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker.
University College Center for Freshman Year: Cole Edward Aydell, Livingston; Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas; Collin Bueche, Denham Springs; Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs; Julia Elizabeth Desmarais, Denham Springs; Kody M. Guidry, Denham Springs; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs; Andrew Larpenter, Springfield; Sara Anne Martin, Denham Springs; James N. Mills, Denham Springs; Jacob Edwin Milton, Walker; Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs; Payton Michelle Milton, Denham Springs; Jarrett Pendarvis, Walker; Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker; Hannah Elizabeth Rodrigue, Denham Springs; Emily K. Seighman, Walker; and Alexis Marie Toler, Denham Springs.
Dean’s List
College of Agriculture: Alexis R. Boyd, Denham Springs; Kameryn Ashley Byrd, Denham Springs; Chloe Noel Knox, Denham Springs; Christian J. Mallett, Denham Springs; Megan C. Mincey, Denham Springs; Brittany Ann Morrison, Denham Springs; and Cassie Lynn Pritchard, Denham Springs.
College of Art and Design: Austin J. Beck, Walker; Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs; Jayley Carryl Clouatre, Denham Springs; Kristin Alix Fontenot, Denham Springs; Alexis Lynn Lafleur, Walker; Camryn Claire McKinney, Denham Springs; and Aiden B. Rayner, Walker.
College of Engineering: Jacob A. Antie, Denham Springs; Gracie C. Kennard, Denham Springs; Marian Kate Luzier, Walker; Sandra Catalina Murillo, Denham Springs; Justin Michael Peters, Denham Springs; Chris B. Shattuck, Denham Springs; and John R. Vaughn, Denham Springs.
College of Human Sciences & Education: Jessica Buchanan, Denham Springs; Kelsey Nicole Case, Denham Springs; Cody Blain Fontenot, Denham Springs; Kristina D. Harbin, Denham Springs; Donsha Monique Johnson, Denham Springs; Kamryn Alise King, Denham Springs; Lauren G. Landry, Walker; Breelyn Elise Thames, Denham Springs; and Logan C. Townsend-Eblen, Denham Springs.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences: Morgan Leigh Alexander, Denham Springs; Julia Elaine Aucoin, Livingston; Michael Joseph Bernard IV, Maurepas; Madison C. Bowman, Denham Springs; Kristian A. Caruso, Denham Springs; Emily A. Coco, Denham Springs; Eric Steven Forbes, Holden; Ashlyn G. Guillaumin, Denham Springs; Hayley Marie Hanewinkel, Albany; Akua Lulani Lewis, Denham Springs; Claudia Marrero Gonzalez; Kylee Alise Mayeux, Walker; Travis R Pasquier, Livingston; Kaitlyn Grace Rayborn, Livingston; Jaden Alexandra Walker, Walker; Courtney Diane Waters, Denham Springs; and Jaidyn F. Weaver, Denham Springs.
College of Music and Dramatic Arts: Colton P. Johnson, Denham Springs; and Blakelynn N. Prettelt, Denham Springs.
College of Science: Cassidy Rae Altazin, Denham Springs; Sharon E. Hays, Livingston; Carlie Hill, Denham Springs; Adeline Elle Holyfield, Denham Springs; Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs; and William S. Smith, Denham Springs.
E.J. Ourso College of Business: Abbey Michel Andermann, Walker; Kandyl Jadeyn Barras, Denham Springs; Triston Everett Brown, Walker; Connor Lee Juban, Denham Springs; Ian N. May, Walker; Samantha Marie Roshto, Denham Springs; and Victoria Tassin, Denham Springs.
Manship School of Mass Communication: Camryn Brooke Curtis, Denham Springs; Victoria A. Landry, Denham Springs; and Kaleigh A. Sullivan, Walker.
University College Center for Advising and Counseling: Reyna Catherine Lejeune, Walker; Abigail Reese O'Donoghue, Denham Springs; Ariyana C. Perkins, Denham Springs; Brooklyn R. Smith, Denham Springs; and Haley V. Williams, Holden.
University College Center for Freshman Year: Kaley Alexis Baronne, Denham Springs; Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker; Seth Michael Chiasson, Denham Springs; Kayla Dearman, Denham Springs; Brielle Dunn, Denham Springs; Brooke Elizabeth Ellzey, Livingston; Shelby Anne Evans, Denham Springs; Lukas Warren Frick, Denham Springs; Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs; Jilyan Ann King, Walker; Tyler James King, Denham Springs; Brandon Vernaci Logan, Denham Springs; Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston; Madison Quinn Meyers, Denham Springs; Chloe' A. Nolan, Denham Springs; Vira R. Okert, Denham Springs; Landon Pettigrew, Albany; Morgan E. Sceroler, Denham Springs; Anna Elizabeth Slack, Denham Springs; Jared Russell Suprun, Denham Springs; Luke Taylor, Denham Springs; Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs; Jingjing Yang, Denham Springs; and Joshua Regel Zganjar, Denham Springs.
Tangipahoa Parish
President’s Honor Roll
College of Agriculture: Katie Miranda, Hammond; Alexis N. Theriot, Hammond.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences: Brock Reid Simmons, Hammond.
College of Science: Juan E. Rojas-Gonzalez, Hammond; and Jimmy Taylor, Hammond.
E.J. Ourso College of Business: William Carey Daley, Amite; Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond; Alexandre Theriot, IV, Hammond; and Parker D. Vaughan, Ponchatoula.
University College Center for Freshman Year: Drake A. Bartels, Hammond; Slade Nelson Foil, Hammond; and William Gaither Jackson Jr., Ponchatoula.
Dean’s List
College of Agriculture: Cassie Faunce, Loranger; and Maidson J. Plaisance, Kentwood.
College of Art and Design: Clara Evelyn Jimenez, Ponchatoula; and Shellie C. Milliron, Amite.
College of Engineering: Parker S. Amar, Hammond; Justin Wade Bankston, Loranger; Alex Hillary Portier, Hammond; Denis K. Sukharev, Tickfaw; and Bradley David Watson, Kentwood.
College of Human Sciences & Education: Jamyla Danay Dawson, Amite; Erica Nicole Moreno, Ponchatoula; and Rachel Lauren Moreno, Ponchatoula.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences: John M. Blackwell III, Kentwood; Emily M. Gaffney, Ponchatoula; Katie Mae Gatewood, Ponchatoula; Thomas J. Hood III, Amite; and Emily Dalene Owens, Hammond
College of Music and Dramatic Arts: Daniel Alexander Loving, Hammond.
College of Science: Ashton Rhea Bridges, Kentwood; and Brady Anthony Portier, Hammond.
E.J. Ourso College of Business: Griffin Guzan, Hammond; Tamrah Alexandria Offlee, Loranger; and Shelby Wainwright, Hammond.
University College Center for Advising and Counseling: Carter L. Blanchard, Amite; and Sean Michael Lane, Hammond.
University College Center for Freshman Year: Drew Edward Gallo, Ponchatoula; Caroline Elizabeth Ingraffia, Hammond; and Caden Andrew Trahan, Amite.