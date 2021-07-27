This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
Man found guilty on rape charges
District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that 38-year-old, Christopher Ard, of Fluker, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree rape where the victim is prevented from resisting due to force or threats.
On March 9, 2017, the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite, in reference to a possible rape. Upon arrival, officers were contacted by an on-duty emergency room nurse who said a recently admitted juvenile patient alleged they had been sexually assaulted twice and named Ard as the suspect.
Through subsequent investigation, the victim’s forensic interview revealed Ard used force and threatened physical harm to the victim’s family during the time of the assault.
On March 27, 2017, a Tangipahoa Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on Ard for his role in the assault of the victim. At this time, the defendant was already being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for unrelated active felony warrants.
The jury of six women and six men deliberated for around four hours before returning unanimous verdicts on all counts.
Ard is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 17.
Results from July 12, before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in Livingston:
Jonathon Ledford: 34; of Maurepas; pleaded no contest to indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to five years. One year of the sentence is to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Three years of the sentence were suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to register as a sex offender.
Sarah Pounders: 34; of Walker; pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. She was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from July 12, before Judge Brenda Ricks in Livingston:
Christina Courtade Guy: 38; of Walker; pleaded guilty to cruelty to a juvenile, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana/THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia-first offense. She was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently She received credit for time served.
Eldon Ellestad: 45; of Walker; pleaded guilty to theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
David Jenkins Jr.: 25; of Albany; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Jerry Johnson: 46; of Denham Springs; pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts to possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana/THC, and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to eight years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Robin Jones: 49; of Livingston; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and vehicular negligent injuring. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Justin Neames: 34; of Denham Springs; pleaded guilty to simple burglary. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Ronnie Sanders: 28; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
Andrew Service IV: 33; of Walker; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple burglary, and two counts of theft in excess of $1,00 but less than $5,000. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
Tabatha Templet: 36; of Baton Rouge; pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. She was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Steven Thomason: 38; of Maurepas; pleaded guilty to aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered, reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,800 fine along with court costs and fees.
Andrew White: 30; of Denham Springs; pleaded guilty to simple burglary and theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served, and his sentence was satisfied. He was ordered to pay restitution.
Brian Zganjar: 52; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to three counts of obscenity and misdemeanor sexual battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from July 13, before Judge Erika Sledge in Livingston:
Brandon Bailey: 33; of Springfield; pleaded no contest to theft of a firearm-first offense. He is to be sentenced on Aug. 5.
Results from July 14, before Judge Brenda Ricks in Amite:
Clayton Ard: 56; of Loranger; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Darren Cyprian: 24; of Tickfaw; pleaded no contest to battery of emergency room personnel/emergency services personnel/health care professional. He was sentenced to two years. Five days of the sentence must be served without benefit. The remainder of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
John Kimble: 53; of Independence; pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Trevonte McKnight: 19; of Kentwood; pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorized use of a movable. He was ordered to pay restitution.
Jordan Miller: 35; of Abita Springs; pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Charlotte White: 54; of Holden, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to three years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine along with court costs and fees.
Christopher White: 32; of Ponchatoula; pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm/carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to three years. Time is to be served consecutively. He received credit for time served.