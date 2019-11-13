Hammond Westside Montessori students were chosen for the 2019-20 You Be The Chemist team. To qualify for the team, students in fifth through eighth grade were given the option to take a test of general chemistry knowledge. The top 20 scoring students where then chosen to represent the school in the upcoming district You Be The Chemist competitions. On Nov. 5, 2019, students making the team are, from left, front row, Saul Maya Perez, Tania Willhite, Aiden Murray, Carson Alack and Quadrez Louis; middle row, Zira Lewis, Nathan Turner, Kali Gauff, Avaya Ward, Colin Perret, William Landers and Valerie Adams, sixth grade science teacher; and back row, Edmond Weathersby, Laken Pinion, Michelle Flores, Nicole O'Neal, Saya Deubler and Angelina Dong. Not pictured are Antonio Jones, Quandell Phillips and Ian Shanley.