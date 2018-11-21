THURSDAY-FRIDAY

No school for Thanksgiving holiday

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage sandwich or fruit and yogurt parfait, peaches, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green peas, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, biscuits/jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks

Lunch: Chicken fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, whole-wheat crackers, pineapple chunks

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast eggs, toast, grits or cereal choice, pears, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Jambalaya, green beans, steamed carrots, roll, juice

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Grits and toast with jelly, sausage, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Nachos, taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa,  salad with dressing, fun dip apples 

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice, apple, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad with ranch dressing

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Maple pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, baked roll

NOV. 29

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait, apple, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, queso, salsa, taco salad cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

