New officers and committee chairwomen for the Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community club’s next two-year term were officially installed on Jan. 9 in a candlelighting ceremony conducted parliamentarian Sue Nelson.
The 2019 officers are President Jean Hebert, Vice President Nell Dubose, Secretary Gloria Messenger, Treasurer Betty Bankston, Reporter Pam Villagran and Parliamentarian Sue Nelson.
The committee chairwomen are Literacy and Family Life, Pam Villagran; Environment, Donna Bouterie; and International, Gloria Messenger. Hospitality Chairwoman Karen Moran and Legislative Chairwoman Maureen Felder were not present.
Assignments were given for the positions of scrapbook keeper, Sue Nelson; bingo project, Millie Falgout; and dictionary project, Carol Carter.
The year’s first monthly meeting, attended by 10 members, followed at the Hammond home of member Betty Bankston. Member Millie Falgout co-hosted the meeting.
Club members discussed the Christmas Gift Bag Project. Messenger recognized member Hilda Alfonzo for knitting 40 caps last year to go in the gift bags, which were given to residents at Belle Masion Nursing Home in Hammond. Alfonzo said she is already making more caps for this year.
A show-and-tell time featured a baby quilt made by member Mitz Verberne at the request of member Donna Bouterie as a gift for her new grandchild. Door prizes and a meal were held at the end of the meeting.
The club is one of two in Tangipahoa Parish that is part of the LSU Agriculture Extension Services. Tangipahoa is one of 15 parishes that belong to Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community. For information about the Tangipahoa groups, contact the Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community Secretary Donna Bouterie at (985) 662-0187 or membership Chairwoman Sue Nelson at (225) 567-9769.