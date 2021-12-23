A Baton Rouge woman died Thursday after the car she was driving was struck on the driver's side door.
Louisiana State Police identified the dead woman as Cassandra Womack, 42.
The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on La. 1026, Lockhart Road, at its intersection with Eden Church Road. Investigators said Womack was northbound on Eden Church Road in a 2015 Audi and drove into the path of a 2008 Dodge Ram truck going east on La. 1026.
The site is about 2½ miles northeast of downtown Denham Springs.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for testing.