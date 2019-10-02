Kee Hawkins is healthy again, and the Live Oak football team is reaping the benefits.
Hawkins, who was bothered most of his junior season by an ankle injury, busted out for 269 yards and four touchdowns Friday night to lead the Eagles past Kentwood in a 33-21 road win over the perennial small-school power.
Live Oak (4-0) remained unbeaten entering its final game of nondistrict play this week against winless Sci Academy.
Hawkins continued the strong start to his senior season by scoring twice in the fourth quarter as Live Oak won a game decided late. Hawkins scored on a 7-yard run for a 26-21 lead with 7:15 left, then again on a 6-yard run with 2:43 to play.
Kentwood had taken a brief 21-20 advantage on a pair of long touchdown passes.
In other action last week, Walker went on the road to score an impressive 34-15 win over Landry-Walker while Denham Springs fell 40-34 to Assumption.
Demetri Wright rushed for 189 yards and two scores on 29 carries for Walker. Brian Thomas scored on TD receptions of 19 and 7 yards and also returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown.
Walker (2-2) will face Broadmoor at home on Friday.
Denham Springs let a late 24-18 lead slip away when it gave up three long touchdown passes by Assumption in the final five minutes.
The Yellow Jackets had built the big lead on the strength of Luke Lunsford, who connected on TD passes to three different receivers.
Denham Springs (1-3) looks to rebound Friday when Westgate visits Yellow Jacket Stadium. Westgate features LSU commitment Kayshon Boutte, listed by 247Sports as the state's No. 2 prospect, at wide receiver.
Albany and Springfield will also play home games this week with a chance to get back on track.
Albany entertains Pearl River after losing at DeQuincy in Week 4. Springfield turns its focus to North Central after losing to Pearl River.
Thompson commits to Wisconsin
Denham Springs High senior Kate Thompson, a 6-foot-2 forward, has committed to Wisconsin for women's basketball.
Thompson averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds last season, helping the Denham girls to an appearance in the Class 5A title game.
She chose Wisconsin over Southern Miss, Southeastern Louisiana and Arkansas-Little Rock, Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said.
"They think she fits in real well with what they're trying to do," Zito said, "and she always had the dream to play somewhere big."
On a recent recruiting trip to Wisconsin, Zito said Thompson was in attendance to watch the football team rout Michigan.
Soccer standout Maher earns WPSL all-conference
Former Denham Springs standout Makenzie Maher, who spends her summers as a forward for the Baton Rouge United, was selected to the Women's Premier Soccer League South Region All-Gulf Conference team.
Maher, who recently began her redshirt freshman season at LSU, played in all eight games for the United this summer, scoring four goals and adding one assist. Baton Rouge finished third in the conference with a 4-4-0 mark on the season. Maher was one of three players from the United to earn all-conference, joining goalkeeper Hope Sabadash and midfielder/defender Marlena Cutura.