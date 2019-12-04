HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences is hosting a dog-gone good time for a “pawsatively” worthy cause: its second Canines and Cupcakes fundraiser. The event for canines and their owners is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Southeastern’s Kinesiology Building Gym, 400 Mane St.
Cost to attend is $25 per family with a canine, $15 per family without a canine, or $5 for Southeastern students with or without a dog. Registration for Canines and Cupcakes is available at the door or at caninesandcupcakes.eventbrite.com and includes a photo gift.
“Join us for a fun-filled day of yoga, games, photos with Roomie and the Grinch and, of course, cupcake decorating at our cupcake station,” said Ann Carruth, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Although the cupcakes will be baked for human consumption, we will leave it up to the owners who ultimately gets to enjoy them."
Carruth added that a dog treat station will be new this year.
Demonstrations will include animal assisted therapy used to improve communication, by Southeastern’s Communication Sciences and Disorders Department; dog-training techniques courtesy of Dog Gone Right LLC; education on heartworm prevention from Crosspoint Veterinary Hospital; and safe food handling instruction, especially during the holidays, by Northshore Technical Community College’s Vet Assistance Program. Hammond police officers will be on hand to fingerprint children, along with volunteers to help paw print dogs.
Also planned is a costume contest at 10 a.m. Prizes will be doled out for: best Christmas character portrayal (human and canine), best use of Christmas colors (human and canine), best doggie Christmas character (canine only), most Christmas look-alike (human and canine), ugliest Christmas sweater (human only) and best dog trick.
Also, a dog-themed quilt made by Southeastern retired faculty member Paul Simoneaux will be raffled off.
Costume contest, silent auction, door prize and raffle winners will be announced at 10:45 a.m.
Vendors for dog-themed shopping, paw print face painting, a kissing booth where attendees can volunteer their dogs to give kisses, games and music are included in the day’s activities as well, Carruth said.
Rounding out the day is a pet parade at 11:30 a.m. (floats optional) through Friendship Circle. The route will begin at the Kinesiology Building breezeway and continue through the Student Union, around Friendship Circle and back. Eric Summers, vice president for Student Affairs, will serve as grand marshal.
For information, contact the Department of Nursing and Health Sciences at (985) 549-3772 or cnhs@southeastern.edu.