Teachers, staff, administrators and bus drivers from Walker Elementary School recently spent an evening spreading Christmas cheer to the students, families and community members in their school district.
The school employees on Dec. 3 loaded up on district buses to visit several locations in the school’s district. They sang Christmas carols and handed out small gifts to students. One of Santa’s helpers, school resource officer Deputy Deontony Williams, of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, participated in the visits.
The group made stops at St. Mark’s Baptist Church on Dunn Street, Punk Smith Park on Burgess Avenue, Country Village Apartments on Burgess Avenue, and a green area along Alex Box Boulevard.
“It was a wonderful evening of sharing and connecting with our students and their families,” said school Principal Kerma Luzier. She said the school employees visited with nearly 100 students and their families.
The gifts that were distributed to the kids were purchased and donated by staff and teachers.
“It’s important that we connect with our students on and off the campus. We want them to know that we’re invested in their well-being in all that they do,” Luzier said. “We all loved this time with our families, and we want to make it a Walker Elementary tradition.”