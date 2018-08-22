HAMMOND — Over 350 business and community leaders celebrated Chillin’ in Hammond on Aug. 11 with the Greater Hammond Chamber.
“You could feel a huge sense of community when you walked into our street fair style event,” said board member and Chillin’ committee Chairwoman Sally Carlisle. “So many people showed up to support the Greater Hammond Chamber.”
Madeline Gex was the winner of the $10,000 grand prize, and Bubba Lauderdale was the winner of the $500 bracelet donated by George Ibert Jewelry and Gifts.
A first-time ticket buyer, Gex bought her winning ticket from the Greater Hammond Chamber’s No. 1 seller during the “Mrs. Frances Chauvin Day” hosted by the chamber in July.
“It was my first time, but it won’t be my last,” Gex said of Chillin’. She said she will likely use the money for landscaping projects, among other things.
“Leading the way again in ticket sales, Mrs. Frances sold more than 230 tickets,” Chamber President and CEO Melissa Bordelon said. “I’m so proud of the efforts of our entire board of directors, Chillin’ committee, staff and Mrs. Chauvin.”
Chillin’ with the Chamber is held annually to raise funds the Greater Hammond Chamber uses for the care and upkeep of the Historic Hammond Train Depot, as well as for programs and services benefiting members.