The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a squirrel hunting seminar for beginners Sept. 19 in Baton Rouge.
The event, dubbed "Squirrel Hunting 101", will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Wildlife and Fisheries' Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road.
Masks will be required for those attending the seminar, and social distancing protocols will be in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The seminar will cover proper equipment needed, firearm selection, rules and regulations, outdoor navigation and hunting opportunities. It will include a teaching session in the outdoors near the office to discuss proper hunting techniques.
Attendance is free; however, space is limited and those interested must preregister. For information, contact Travis Dufour at tdufour@wlf.la.gov or (337) 735-8685.