As a spectator of the Perfect Game All-American Classic last year, Cade Doughty got an up-close look at the nation's top rising high school seniors in the annual all-star game.
Now, the Denham Springs slugger is one of those players himself.
Doughty will be back inside Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, on Sunday as part of the East team. First pitch is set for 5:17 p.m. (7:17 in Louisiana) with the MLB Network providing live coverage.
"I made it a goal when I was watching the game last year," Doughty said. "It was one of the goals of mine to play, and I'm glad to be a part of it."
Doughty took in the 2017 game while in town to play in the Perfect Game's Underclass All-America Games, played in conjunction with the Classic at the University of San Diego.
Twelve of the players he saw from his seat on the third-base side would be taken in the first round of the MLB draft the following summer.
The winning West squad trotted out a lineup that began with Brice Turang (pick 21), Nolan Gorman (19), Jarred Kelenic (6) and Jordan Groshans (12).
"I remember all the scouts there, the atmosphere and all the great players," Doughty said.
Now it's his turn to make an impression.
Doughty joins fellow LSU commitment Hayden Travenski, a catcher from Shreveport, as Louisiana players selected to the game. Fifty-two players total will take part.
"It's a goal he set for himself, and he achieved his goal to make it," said Richard Doughty, Cade's father. "I know he wants to go and perform well. We're really proud of him."
Doughty is an All-Metro and all-state shortstop who committed to LSU following his freshman season.
Earlier this summer, he competed for Team USA during the Tournament of Stars and the 18U National Team Trials.
Doughty still hopes to be part of the Team USA roster for the Pan American "AAA" Championships in Panama City, Panama, Nov. 23-Dec. 2. An announcement on that front is expected later this month.
Walker football to wear blue in Week 9
Live Oak will not be the only team wearing blue when the Eagles travel to face Walker in District 4-5A action Oct. 26.
Walker coach Lester Ricard announced his team's plans to wear blue jerseys for that Week 9 game in a show of support for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement. The school colors are green and white.
A Facebook post by Ricard included a picture of Walker players Calvin Watson and BJ Lockhart sporting the blue jerseys with black pants.
"So excited to be wearing these uniforms in support of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Department as well as the men and women who keep our wonderful streets safe." Ricard wrote in the post. "Go Wildcats!"
The game against Live Oak is Walker's final home game of the regular season.